 APD, tear down that flag | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

APD, tear down that flag

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Aspen Police, please remove the mutilated flag on display in your lobby and replace it with a properly respected American flag.

Max Johnson

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor
See more