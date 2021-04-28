APCHA has issues

Elizabeth Milias’s April 25 column, “The runaway APCHA train has officially jumped the track,” was disturbing. It reported that Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority employees ignored a prospective buyer’s request to turn on the heat in an abandoned property, resulting in the pipes bursting. This added more expenses for a buyer. These employees need to be let go.

As a taxpayer, I am disturbed that this program is so poorly run. Politicians call for building more employee housing but do not address deteriorating existing housing, which in some case are becoming slum housing.

Cathleen Krahe

Aspen