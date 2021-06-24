APCHA again shows its incompetence

Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is once again demonstrating they are out of touch. I said it months ago that APCHA would find a way to jack up the price of this property one way or another.

The Mulcahy property, if in $150,000 to $200,000 disrepair, which it isn’t, should have been documented prior to buying the property back for the full amount and should have been brought up to standard by the Mulcahys’ in the contract. If any other APCHA property needs repairs to make it marketable, are the sellers off the hook for the cost of repairs?

Moreover, wouldn’t it make more sense to list the property as is for the minimum and let the new owner decide what do with their investment? Now we will have yet another APCHA property that may become out of reach to some potential buyers due to unchecked spending.

Perhaps we should ask APCHA why they feel it necessary to make this property more expensive and who is to gain or profit from this. Certainly not the new owner.

Mark Reece

Aspen