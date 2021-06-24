Anti-Ascendigo rhetoric saddens reader

This is in response to Donald Flaks letter to the editor, published in The Aspen Times on June 19 (“Ascendigo trying to will project through”).

First, it should be noted I am a full-time resident of Missouri Heights, and I was served a cease and desist letter from the law firm representing Keep Missouri Heights Rural on May 25 and simultaneously, my personal Missouri Heights Nextdoor account disabled.

I am expressing my First Amendment right to Donald Flaks. I have no knowledge if he is affiliated with Keep Missouri Heights Rural.

Mr. Flaks, please tell your readers what “further unpleasantness” will be had. From personal experience with the opposition, I can define “unpleasantness.” What are you referring to?

In my opinion, there is nothing “extraordinarily wrong” with Ascendigo calling Missouri Heights home. I will agree with you that the officers and directors of the organization have been made painfully aware they are not welcome in our neighborhood.

Your words sadden me. Ascendigo has operated with the highest integrity. Do you honestly think they would put their under-served, misunderstood clients in jeopardy of “wind, water, traffic and fire evacuation” without doing the homework prior to purchasing the land? Your accusation that the property was purchased with an evidenced approval is absurd.

Change is the only constant, Mr. Flaks. Responsible change, coupled with the highest and best use of the 126 acres, is 100% Ascendigo.

Again, please tell your readers what further “unpleasantness” we can look forward to.

Michelle Ferguson-Cook

Missouri Heights