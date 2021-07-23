Answer this question
Bravo to Theatre Aspen for a most entertaining and outstanding rendition of “Chicago” Wednesday night, especially considering the thunder and downpour during the performance. The cast is so talented and professional.
But what is with the audience members who refused to wear a mask when specifically asked to do so? Aspen is currently testing 70 people a day for the delta variant virus infection. Do you have a protective shield that makes you immune to infection or transmission? If so, please share! If not, please comply.
Milt Zale
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
It’s God’s turn now
Over 1 billion years of earth’s history is recorded in the rocks of Colorado’s Grand Valley. Climatic conditions swung wildly over that period. From tremendous forces like cosmic rays, sun spots, volcanoes, tectonic movements, gravitational…