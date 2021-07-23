Answer this question

Bravo to Theatre Aspen for a most entertaining and outstanding rendition of “Chicago” Wednesday night, especially considering the thunder and downpour during the performance. The cast is so talented and professional.

But what is with the audience members who refused to wear a mask when specifically asked to do so? Aspen is currently testing 70 people a day for the delta variant virus infection. Do you have a protective shield that makes you immune to infection or transmission? If so, please share! If not, please comply.

Milt Zale

Aspen