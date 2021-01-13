 Another rule Aspen shouldn’t enforce | AspenTimes.com
Another rule Aspen shouldn’t enforce

Letter to the Editor

Council members,

You like to sound off on every little national issue that you cannot affect. How about doing something useful locally for a change? Instruct your police department not to enforce the indoor dining ban and ask the sheriff to do likewise.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

