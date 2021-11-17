And Washington was the first president

It’s exciting to see that Aspen City Council is going to spend $150,000 to educate the populace about the history of the Entrance to Aspen debate. It is with great anticipation that I and no doubt many others await the final decision about which Denver public relations outfit will be rewarded that fat contract.

Never mind that half the community already knows that history, all the way back to when it began in 1969. Or that they’d probably share it with anyone who asked for a pint at Zane’s or the J-Bar.

Allyn Harvey

Carbondale