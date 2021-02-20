And the enemy is us

I watched much of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Here is partly my perspective:

Civic education as I once experienced it has mostly vanished from our schools. Therefore, people don’t see themselves as citizens. Instead, they think and feel tribally.

Over most of human history humans have considered themselves as members of a tribe. In other words, for lack of education people resort to old ways of thinking and being. Trumpism is based on this atavism.

The Founding Fathers and the framers of the Constitution were members of the Enlightenment which by its very nature assumed that tribalism was gone for good. Wrong! It’s back!

Seventy-five years ago the land which produced the musician and composer Johann Sebastian Bach burned alive gypsies, homosexuals and Jews. It can happen again here. On Jan. 6 it happened at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. And last week 43 U.S. senators voted to find Trump not guilty. Tribalism is way more fatal for humanity than COVID-19.

James Breasted

Carbondale