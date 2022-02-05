An unfashionable trend

Fast fashion is a tragedy of the commons, a situation in which individuals have an incentive to consume a resource, but at the expense of others. The term “fast fashion” refers to cheap, stylish, mass-produced clothing; producing it has a negative impact on the environment. The clothes that are considered fast fashion are made to be very affordable and trendy. Because they are made to be affordable, these garments don’t last very long and quickly go out of style.

Due to how quickly these clothes are discarded, landfills pile up with clothes that can take up to 200 years to decompose. As shown in a study by Impakter, the fashion industry is the second-largest consumer of water. It is said that in order to produce one cotton shirt, 700 gallons of water are required, and 2,000 gallons are used to produce one pair of jeans. The textile dye from these garments pollutes the groundwater and poses a massive health risk for farmers, workers and their communities.

Reusing the clothing by giving it a new purpose can have a huge positive impact on our environment since people won’t need to buy new clothes and can instead shop at thrift stores. In today’s society, thrifting is becoming more common in the younger generations since it is trendy. Promoting donations of clothing can also be beneficial.

Basalt High School senior Rocco Ellis is holding a clothing drive at BHS where people can donate clothes to the front office. The clothes are being repurposed and made into thicker coats to help the homeless and anyone in need during this cold winter season. If communities come together and donate their clothes to thrift stores or people in need of them, then we avoid filling our landfills with the clothing. Not only does this help the community by providing aid, but this positively impacts our environment one step at a time.

Manuel Gomez





Basalt