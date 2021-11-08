An offer to the city of Aspen
The city of Aspen plans to spend $150,000 to misinform the public on the Entrance to Aspen.
I am the most knowledgeable person in the world on that subject, and I am willing to tell the truth for a lot less money. There may be some who have particular pieces of information that I do not, but for the complete story from 1970 to the present, nobody else can come close.
Here is my proposal: Somebody needs to rent the Wheeler Opera House for an evening, and provide me with the services of some good A/V people who can assist in creating a presentation and recording the event.
I will then set the record straight for a fee of 1% of the amount being spent by the city.
Jeffrey Evans
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Harassed for using public roads in Eagle County
Roaring Fork Valley residents should push back with the facts on those who are trying to privatize two of our scenic public roads. The roads are Cedar Drive, above Basalt, and Taylor Creek Road, off…