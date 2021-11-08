An offer to the city of Aspen

The city of Aspen plans to spend $150,000 to misinform the public on the Entrance to Aspen.

I am the most knowledgeable person in the world on that subject, and I am willing to tell the truth for a lot less money. There may be some who have particular pieces of information that I do not, but for the complete story from 1970 to the present, nobody else can come close.

Here is my proposal: Somebody needs to rent the Wheeler Opera House for an evening, and provide me with the services of some good A/V people who can assist in creating a presentation and recording the event.

I will then set the record straight for a fee of 1% of the amount being spent by the city.

Jeffrey Evans





Basalt