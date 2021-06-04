An infrastructure mission to nowhere

The bay bridge in San Francisco was built in four years (1933-1936). After a 1989 earthquake, it took 20 years to replace one-third of the bridge. By the 1990s, no “infrastructure” project could be built without including programs for climate, labor unions, national identity, endangered species, gender, race, sexual preference, and many other social agendas.

It’s even more so today.

So what percentage of the “infrastructure” funds Congress will approve will actually build stuff? What percentage will finance social agendas that not only don’t build stuff; they prevent stuff from being built.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen