Am I right?

After seeing the recent headline about an FBI raid on Silt, I found the use of the term “right wing” odd. It made me wonder how often the term was used.

A search of The Aspen Times website yields 21 references to the phrase “right wing” in the past year and one response to the phrase “left wing” — which was an opinion piece making fun of the right.

Where is the balanced reporting? Are there no “left wing” issues? The rioters destroying cities are left wing. People calling for the abolishment of capitalism? Left wing. ANTIFA? Radical left wing.

If you’re going to use the term “right wing,” you need to be consistent and call out the left wing.

John Jacobs





Aspen