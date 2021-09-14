Altered Aspen isn’t the same
Nick Lebby welcomed us to our first meal at La Cocina in Aspen. It isn’t the same town. Always changing. Wish it wouldn’t. Not an option.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
For the greater good
Philip Verleger’s letter greater about good over personal liberties was great (“The common good over personal liberties,” Sept. 11, The Aspen Times). I couldn’t agree more Phillip. A woman’s right to choose what she does…