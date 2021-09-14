 Altered Aspen isn’t the same | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Altered Aspen isn’t the same

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Nick Lebby welcomed us to our first meal at La Cocina in Aspen. It isn’t the same town. Always changing. Wish it wouldn’t. Not an option.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor

For the greater good

Philip Verleger’s letter greater about good over personal liberties was great (“The common good over personal liberties,” Sept. 11, The Aspen Times). I couldn’t agree more Phillip. A woman’s right to choose what she does…

See more