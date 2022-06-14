Airport windfall
That fat cat communities, who surely could pay their own way, continue to get federal money for cover their amenities is shocking! Shocking!
Robert Porath
Boulder and Meredith
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Class act
So I’m sitting in my office after a wonderful repast, when a dog walker on the bike path across from my house stopped to let her pet relieve itself. She picks up the poo in…