Aiding nations
The Afghans we are airlifting out of Afghanistan should be flown directly to Haiti, where instead of becoming wards of the U.S. government they can help with the relief efforts there. After all, they are well seasoned as nation builders.
Michael Rosenberg
El Jebel
Aspen needs to walk the environmental walk
As a 40-year resident, the past 25 years as an instructor/guide, I have a special love and appreciation for this incredibly beautiful, one-of-a-kind area east of Aspen. Therefore, I don’t support the Pandora’s expansion into…