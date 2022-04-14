Adios, Su Casa
Su Casa, the last holdout — this Saturday is it. Thanks to all of the staff and Mary Lynn and Chris Casper. Not only will the restaurant be gone but all the people will be, too.
The final nail in the coffin.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Krabloonik part of SV’s fabric
Don’t let dog sledding die in Snowmass. My 90-year-old mother, may she rest in peace, fulfilled a life’s dream of dog sledding, which she was able to do in Snowmass, before she passed. She had…