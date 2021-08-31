Addition by subtraction?
I fail to understand how eliminating 44 more parking spaces in the center of town addresses the lack of parking.
Pat Milligan
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter to the Editor
A suggestion for Brush Creek/Owl Creek traffic
There is no doubt that something needs to be done to make the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection safer.