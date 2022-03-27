Adding to Aspen’s vernacular
It would be amusing if Aspenites began using “gorsuch” as a snarky verb, as in, “I was gorsuched” or “Don’t pull a gorsuch.”
For a moment, the photo of the spraypainted store made me think Aspen still has a pulse; some young ski bum stepped up. Sadly, that wasn’t the case.
On the other hand, after all these decades of developer cons, did everyone seriously fall for another one? A developer’s “localness” has no business influencing a development application.
Jim Paussa
Snowmass Village
