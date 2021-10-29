ABCs of BOE leadership
My name is Kenny Teitler and I am running for school board in the Roaring Fork School District. I recently retired after teaching 26 years in the RFSD in Basalt and Carbondale. Here are the ABCs of what I would bring to the school board.
A. Accountability, analysis and achievement — I have experience working on accountability committees at both the school and district level. I am familiar with analyzing data and looking at best teaching practices. I would use my classroom experiences to help identify educational priorities to increase academic achievement for all students.
B. Bilingual, balanced and budget — By being bilingual I would be able to support our entire school population. I have created bilingual education programs and understand the positive effect of being bilingual. I am balanced in how I process information. I look at information from multiple perspectives and I listen with an open mind. I have experience analyzing and working with school budgets, and I would prioritize retaining and recruiting quality teachers.
C. Culture, community and curriculum — In order to build a positive culture, there needs to be buy-in from the entire community. I will work as a bridge between the schools, parents and the community to build a culture of mutual respect. I will also bring a teacher’s perspective to curriculum and development that will honor teacher’s time, and promote critical thinking for our students.
I would also bring a parent’s perspective to the board, having two college aged daughters who attended our public schools K-12.
I am excited to continue my educational journey as a school board member. I would appreciate your support and your vote on Nov. 2. Thank you!
Kenny Teitler
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
2A leaves too much to chance
I’ve lived in Aspen for over 40 years and have greatly enjoyed many of the various arts offerings including theater, music, dance and museums, and agree that some of these probably need more financial support…