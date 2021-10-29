ABCs of BOE leadership

My name is Kenny Teitler and I am running for school board in the Roaring Fork School District. I recently retired after teaching 26 years in the RFSD in Basalt and Carbondale. Here are the ABCs of what I would bring to the school board.

A. Accountability, analysis and achievement — I have experience working on accountability committees at both the school and district level. I am familiar with analyzing data and looking at best teaching practices. I would use my classroom experiences to help identify educational priorities to increase academic achievement for all students.

B. Bilingual, balanced and budget — By being bilingual I would be able to support our entire school population. I have created bilingual education programs and understand the positive effect of being bilingual. I am balanced in how I process information. I look at information from multiple perspectives and I listen with an open mind. I have experience analyzing and working with school budgets, and I would prioritize retaining and recruiting quality teachers.

C. Culture, community and curriculum — In order to build a positive culture, there needs to be buy-in from the entire community. I will work as a bridge between the schools, parents and the community to build a culture of mutual respect. I will also bring a teacher’s perspective to curriculum and development that will honor teacher’s time, and promote critical thinking for our students.

I would also bring a parent’s perspective to the board, having two college aged daughters who attended our public schools K-12.





I am excited to continue my educational journey as a school board member. I would appreciate your support and your vote on Nov. 2. Thank you!

Kenny Teitler

Carbondale