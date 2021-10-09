A yes vote for 5B will support RFSD

As a former member of the Roaring Fork School District school board and a parent of two kids at Glenwood Springs High School, I want to give my sincere thanks to the current school board for keeping our kids in school, in person, throughout this pandemic. I cannot imagine how much time, effort and emotion it took to come up with the protocols that have made this a success, including the mask mandate, which has been instrumental in reducing quarantines and enabling classes to continue in person. Thank you!

To continue building on this success, I encourage everyone to vote yes on 5B — the mill levy override. Seventy-five percent of the 5B funds will go straight to salary increases for all RFSD teachers and staff, excluding senior district leadership. The remaining funds will be used for retention and recruitment of teachers, staff and students). RFSD has the third highest cost of living of all 178 Colorado school districts, but can only pay teachers 23rd best in salaries due to ranking in the bottom one-third of state funding. RFSD loses 75% of the teachers who are offered jobs, and 75% of teachers who do work for RFSD have to work two or more jobs to make ends meet.

Excellent schools are integral to a thriving community, and the key to these is hiring and keeping excellent teachers. Voting yes on 5B will only cost homeowners a few hundred dollars a year, or less than $25 per month in most cases.

Although many people may think that school districts are flush and have plenty of money to “move around” to easily raise salaries, such couldn’t be further from the truth. Every dollar in the current budget that can be moved to teacher and staff salaries has already been moved there. Let’s do what’s best for our community. Vote yes on 5B!

Mary Elizabeth Geiger





Glenwood Springs