A vote for 2B will conserve an Aspen gem
The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board urges a yes vote on Aspen ballot question 2B. As determined by the Aspen City Council and Open Space Board, exchanging 4,000 square feet of vacant city land for the permanent conservation of over 19 acres (840,000 square feet) of semi-wildland is a good deal.
Question 2B asks voters whether they also support the proposed exchange of a tiny piece of barren city land for a conservation- and public-access easement on 19 acres on Shadow Mountain known as the Pride of Aspen. The Pride climbs from 4th and Hopkins to nearly the top of Shadow Mountain, and all the way down the west side to Castle Creek. Some once considered it the perfect site for a rotating restaurant perched high above Aspen.
The exchange would instead allow this gem to be managed for scenic and habitat preservation with compatible public access. The current Little Cloud Trail could be redesigned with a more consistent grade. Please vote yes on 2B.
Michael Kinsley
Chair, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails board
Butler for Aspen schools
We are writing to endorse Larry Butler for the Aspen School District board. We have known Larry since he moved to town six years ago. He is incredibly bright, fiscally responsible, and an involved member…