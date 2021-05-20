A trio committed to climate solutions

Holy Cross Energy board election is now. If you care about climate solutions and viable local economies, please vote for Kristin Bertuglia, Kristin Hartel and Bob Gardner. This is one of our few opportunities to affect climate directly by voting.

I’ve worked with both Bob and Kristin Bertuglia, who are on the board now. Kristin Hartel has a long professional history with clean energy. All three have a total personal commitment to practical climate solutions. Thanks to Kristin Bertuglia and Bob, Holy Cross has a strong recent history of practical, clean-energy innovation without raising our rates. Let’s redouble that effort.

Michael Kinsley

Old Snowmass