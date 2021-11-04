A toast to L’Hostaria
L’Hostaria, one of the best and favorite restaurants in Aspen for the last 25 years, is closing this Friday. The food, staff and owner are to be applauded for everything they did, including all the community service.
What a tremendous loss. I wish you and your family only the best but where do I eat now!
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Here we go again
The leaves have turned, the air is brisk, and snowflakes are falling. Aren’t we very close to the time of year when Republicans accuse Democrats of blocking them from saying merry Christmas?