A tip for Aspen restaurants
Hey, restaurateurs! When did the policy change to 20% automatic gratuity whether you dine in or take out? My understanding about tipping is reflected on the service provided.
If this is your policy, you should tell the customers up front and put it on your in-house and takeout menus. A lot of the time you don’t even know and then double tip (shady)! Why should I tip the same for someone to take an order and put it in a bag?
The funny thing is that I am very good tipper but would like to be given the choice. I have been in the restaurant business for 35 years and totally support the workers, but this has gone too far. My new view is to not go to any restaurant that uses this policy.
Jacklyn Lane
Aspen
