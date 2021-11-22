A thorn for a thief
I know Aspen has a thievery problem, but some pernicious individual has set a new low. Some deranged and pathetic individual has stooped so low as to dig up and steal half of the clematis plant next to our mail box on West Smuggler Street. This clematis was among the most beautiful in Aspen. Strangers would stop to take a picture of it or just to admire its beauty. People walking or driving by would slow down to look at it.
I know this is not a major problem for the police. I now only hope the remaining half fully regrows to bring pleasure again to so many people. And I hope the lowly thief feels regret and that the half they stole simply dies.
Robert Auld
Aspen
Wolves not deserving of special treatment
Delia Malone’s letter to the editor omits some essential facts, foremost that wolves are not going extinct (“Speak out to protect gray wolves,” Nov. 18, The Aspen Times).