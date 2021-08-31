A suggestion for Brush Creek/Owl Creek traffic

There is no doubt that something needs to be done to make the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection safer.

At this point, a roundabout seems to be the favored solution even though it will cost millions to complete. As a part-time resident, may I suggest an approach that could provide increased safety at a much lower cost? Why not install a temporary traffic light for a year or so, collect data and thoughts of the everyday users of that intersection? Then a decision regarding a traffic light or a roundabout can be made with actual cost/ benefit data.

As a bonus, I would think the emergency vehicles would prefer this approach as they could utilize a traffic light over-ride when they are responding to an emergency rather than trying to squeeze into a circle with other vehicles. Why not try this before many millions are spent?

Bob Fike

Collegeville, Pennsylvania