A straight shot is the straight answer
There has been a lot of discussion lately regarding the traffic and parking issues in the West End residential areas. And it was recently reported that the Aspen City Council has agreed to fund a traffic study to better understand the issue.
This is absurd. How many traffic studies is the city going to do in order to understand a readily apparent problem? The fact is the Entrance to Aspen, and the availability of parking in Aspen, is totally inadequate. As far as West End traffic is concerned, any solution to reduce traffic there will simply further increase traffic and congestion on Main Street. You don’t need a study to realize that.
Again, the solution is obvious. Aspen needs a better entrance and more parking. And the only place where that is at all feasible is the Marolt space. As I have suggested, putting a two-lane, one-way road into Aspen across Marolt, together with a large parking area, is the only practical solution. It may not be popular, but the alternative is more traffic and congestion on Main Street and in the residential areas.
Eric Simon
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A straight shot is the straight answer
There has been a lot of discussion lately regarding the traffic and parking issues in the West End residential areas. And it was recently reported that the Aspen City Council has agreed to fund a…