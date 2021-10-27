A sour future for Sweetwater
Thank you, Mr. Hartley, for your excellent insight (“RIP, Sweetwater,” letters, Oct. 18, The Aspen Times). When my 40-some-year-olds were kidlets, we spent many a weekend (or week, when time permitted) relishing the sweetness of Sweetwater. I agree with your statement that those applauding this (and other changes throughout our area) have not, themselves, visited.
So many, many sad changes over the past 50 years of my own residency, that I barely recognize my valley or parts beyond.
Patricia Welch
Glenwood Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
When yes really means no
Aspen City Council member John Doyle writing in favor of ballot measure 2A argues, “I ask your support in voting yes on 2A now so that we do not run the risk of outside groups…