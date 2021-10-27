A sour future for Sweetwater

Thank you, Mr. Hartley, for your excellent insight (“RIP, Sweetwater,” letters, Oct. 18, The Aspen Times). When my 40-some-year-olds were kidlets, we spent many a weekend (or week, when time permitted) relishing the sweetness of Sweetwater. I agree with your statement that those applauding this (and other changes throughout our area) have not, themselves, visited.

So many, many sad changes over the past 50 years of my own residency, that I barely recognize my valley or parts beyond.

Patricia Welch

Glenwood Springs