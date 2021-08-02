A royal vision for a better planet

I can fantasize, it’s in our Constitution, it’s the phrase “pursuit of happiness.” If I were king for a day, I’d ban outdoor fossil fuel patio heaters; cities in France are already doing this and Paris is talking about a ban for their 12,000 cafe terraces. Oh mon dieu! OMG I might have to wear a sweater. I’d ban their sale here in my kingdom.

I’d buy an all-wheel drive American made Aptera for our city’s CarToGo program, they are more efficient than Teslas and start around $26,000 and with either 250-, 400-, or 1,000-mile battery packs, they are the future.

I would also congratulate and join Greenland regarding their new energy goals. Their progressive government has recently stated that they will stop looking for oil and gas and that clean sustainable energy is the future and that they have more to gain from solar and wind than from oil and gas! Makes sense, they are an island, rising oceans are not good for them.

Tom Mooney

Aspen