A plea to pick up your puppy-dog’s poop
Thanks for the good road improvements on Smuggler! Now if the dog owners would please pick up after their dog or dogs.
This does not mean put poopies in the bag and then leave the bag. Why do some dog owners then show a very mean attitude when they are asked kindly to pick up the poopies?
Smuggler is part of our surrounding home that we all enjoy in this beautiful place. Why can’t most people show respect to others and take pride in their own surroundings?
Dusty Hamrick
Aspen
