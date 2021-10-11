A plea for political will to pace construction

Rather than staffing up for additional construction approvals and management, perhaps the City Council should spend some time implementing a system to pace construction in Aspen. This would save on additional staffing and consulting while at the same time improving the quality of life of residents and a great deal of the traffic congestion. There is only so much construction residents can bear. Is it really necessary to support 10 times the normal levels of construction?

With multiple, very large and significant projects coming online in future years (Lift One and Centennial come immediately to mind), City Council needs to consider some type of pacing mechanism. The city of Aspen itself has built its monstrosity of a City Hall, and is now to be followed by major renovations of two other historic city buildings. None of their development will improve the city of Aspen. Construction pacing has long been an elusive goal for current city government but perhaps one worth undertaking.

Lisa Markalunas

Aspen