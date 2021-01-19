A picture of pollution on Hopkins Ave. bridge
To the people who left all your used batteries on the Hopkins Avenue walking bridge, I hope you have nice photos of the beautiful Roaring Fork River. Don’t worry, I recycled all of your batteries and the back cap of your camera that you left also!
Next time, just buy a postcard!
Carl Heck
Aspen
