A picture of pollution on Hopkins Ave. bridge

Letter to the Editor

Rick Carroll
  

To the people who left all your used batteries on the Hopkins Avenue walking bridge, I hope you have nice photos of the beautiful Roaring Fork River. Don’t worry, I recycled all of your batteries and the back cap of your camera that you left also!

Next time, just buy a postcard!

Carl Heck

Aspen

 

