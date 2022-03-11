A performance artist in Congress

I’d just like to point out that when Lauren Boebert interrupted the State of the Union on March 1, she did so, she claims, to stand up for the troops.

Well, the following Thursday, she and her comrade in childishness, as well as 172 other Republicans, voted against “Honoring our PACT Act,” a bill that intends to help veterans who are suffering from the effects of toxic burn pits and other injuries that were due to toxic exposure (https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/202257 ). She had an opportunity to do something good for veterans of the United States armed forces, and she choose not to. She choose partisan obstruction over taking care of the very people she says she was defending.

Clearly, Rep. Boebert’s behavior at the State of the Union address had nothing to do with her concern for veterans or their families. Rather, it was a bit of performative theater, designed to anger her opposition and drive in even more donations from outside of Colorado.

Once again, Rep.Boebert puts her partisanship ahead of the people she was elected to serve.

Sean Braisted





Snowmass