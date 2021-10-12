A nightmare scenario in West Glenwood
We love West Glenwood. It has been our home for a very long time. You know all the reasons this project must be denied — safety, traffic nightmares, inadequate infrastructure, no escape when the fires come, our welfare, our quality of life, lights and noise, water, waste water, schools, huge gridlock, lines everywhere and so on.
There are absolutely no positives to this development. We all know that residential development cost us taxpayers way more than it produces. Another thousand people with vehicles would destroy us. Please deny this application.
Our safety, our welfare and our quality of life demand this.
Michael Hoban
Glenwood Springs
