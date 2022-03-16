A nightmare in Ukraine

It is inspiring to hear of Ukrainian grandmothers going back after getting their grandchildren safely to Poland to fight for their homes. And retired military folks from around the world are volunteering and paying for their travel to Ukraine to train these grandmothers on basic army tactics like how to clear Vlad’s murderous thugs from an occupied building.

Support the Ukrainian resistance. Like public radio, no contribution is too small.

We can disagree with our United States of America government and we will not get arrested, with the exception of breaking through windows and taking a crap in the halls of Congress. Don’t appreciate that. We can disagree with fellow citizens and not get beaten up (mostly). People in Russia are getting arrested for simply expressing in small peaceful informal events their opposition to the war in Ukraine. It’s a trumped-up charge; Vlad the Horrible calls it an “unauthorized public event” and it can lead to 15 years in prison. It’s the nightmare of George Orwell’s “1984” in Russia today.

Tom Mooney

Aspen