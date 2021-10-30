A new low
I was appalled to learn that some anti-vax/mask mandater(s) caused a school board member to resign.
What kind of lousy parent pursues a vendetta of hate against another person via their children? I’m not privy to particulars, but bullying a child because of a difference of opinion is ludicrous.
Are we changing opinions through intimidation rather than ideas now? There are legal remedies for such bellicose bullies and I urge that public servant to pursue them. And please, reconsider your resignation. We need folks like you who selflessly give so much to our community. Our valley communities will not tolerate such purulent behavior. (Purulent ie. oozing or discharging pus.)
Lastly, I participated in protests in Glenwood Springs and Rifle a few weeks ago. I am wholeheartedly against politically motivated medical mandates. Apparently this cowardly zealot was in our midst and I am mortified.
Until I find out who this person was I will not be associating with this group.
The cause for personal freedom is just. Slow-witted bullies dishonor the cause.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen is drunk on greed
As an outsider looking in, trying to clamor back to this beautiful community after leaving for six months, I am appalled. I am wrathful. I am p*ssed. The housing situation in this valley has never…