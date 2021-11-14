A needless thorn for an honest effort
Kicking a sick dog dosen’t make it better. Rather than see the positive side of the vaccine mobile unit, Roses & Thorns took an entitled view. Having experienced firsthand the efforts of attendants administering vital vaccines to impatient “what about me” attitudes, many without masks are to be thanked. Contribution and positive criticism is always an assist and much healthier for the common good.
Dennis Campbell
Old Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.