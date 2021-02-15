A mountain of reasons to vote for Doyle

We’re fortunate in having lawyers and business folks bring something to the governance of Aspen. But I’m voting for John Doyle for a different reason; he’s a real mountain man!

A true child of the West, John’s family moved to Aspen in 1980. He’s an avid skier and got into backcountry ski touring long before it became fashionable. He spent a bunch of years living off the grid, in a cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain.

Over his 40 some years in Aspen, he’s developed close personal relationships with many other long-term locals. While he respects the tourism that is Aspen’s economic life blood, he also understands that there is another Aspen out there.

Recently, he said, “Ironically, Aspen’s economy is totally dependent on the environment. That’s why people come here! While I believe the city has done an exemplary job of trying to limit our ‘footprint,’ there’s more that must be done … while there’s still time.”

John is smart, well-balanced, articulate, and, most importantly, reasonable.

If you closely examine the backgrounds of the other people running for council, I cannot imagine you’ll find a better candidate.

Please join me in electing John Doyle to City Council!

Alexander Biel

Aspen