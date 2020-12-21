A low point for Aspen

The excellent article in the Aspen Daily News Sunday about the higher rates of COVID-19 transmission and illness among Latinos had one very disturbing section. It noted that some wealthy families who own or rent homes in Aspen have become ill with Covid and failed to inform the staff who work for them every day, many of whom are Latino. They also fail to inform contact tracers about the staff in their homes, making it harder to curb the spread of the virus.

These families are willing to expose the people who work for them to the virus for what purpose? So their toilets are shiny and their sheets ironed? By failing to inform contact tracers about staff, these families promote the spread of the virus and threaten the lives of their employees and countless other people among those employees’ families, friends and co-workers, as well as the general public from Aspen to Parachute.

Having grown up in Aspen and lived in the valley much of my life, I can say I’m appalled by this behavior, behaving as if their employees are invisible or somehow matter less. It is truly one of the lowest and saddest moments in Aspen’s history.

Allyn Harvey

Carbondale