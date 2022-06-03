A logical fallacy
Maurice Emmer’s reason for a law forcing independent/unaffiliated voters to join a political party is unbelievably ridiculous. (“Make party affiliation mandatory,“ letters, May 31, The Aspen Times).
He states that since there is a law forcing families to send their kids to government schools that don’t satisfy their needs, voters should be forced to affiliate with a party that doesn’t satisfy their needs. Obviously, he’s unaware of the thousands of children being home-schooled, going to private secular or religious schools. Wow! Ever heard of Ross Montessori or Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale?
Melissa Waters
Carbondale
