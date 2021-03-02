A light-bulb idea
Hi, local drivers. Maybe you’ve seen me flash my headlights at you with three quick bursts? If you have, it’s because you’ve got a headlight out.
As an Uber driver during evening and at night, I’ve seen an awful lot of you with non-functioning vehicle lights. How about for everyone who sees this letter, just go ahead and check to see that all your vehicle lights are in working order and when you see a vehicle with non-functioning lights, give them three quick bursts from your headlights.
Dan Kinney
Woody Creek
