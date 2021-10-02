A lengthy mask mandate with no teeth
Pitkin County’s current mask mandate order is a long, detailed document. It can be accessed at https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/public-health-order/. One would have thought the lengthy document could spare a few words to cite some legal authority. Maybe there isn’t any.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
The Marolt highway to hellish parking
Build a huge freeway and bridge across the Marolt property, and jam another 500 idling cars and trucks into the in-town traffic lights with no parking available! That should solve everything!