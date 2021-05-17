A kick in the grass by Music Festival
I read with chagrin the announcement by the Aspen Music Festival of their intention to limit seating on the Karetsky Lawn to 90 pods of four persons each at a performance cost of $25 to $50 per.
Has anyone discussed this with Gerri Karetsky, who so generously donated millions to the Music Associates of Aspen to ensure free public access to the music tent lawn? Of course, the Music Associates of Aspen justifies it on the basis of COVID-19 restrictions and “guarantees it will only be for one year.” That doesn’t explain the cost. Besides, my memory is still good enough to remember that the construction of the Harris Music Hall was approved by Aspen City Council as a “rehearsal facility” and the choir loft in the music tent would “never be used for public seating.” What is to be done?
Ron Erickson
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A kick in the grass by Music Festival
I read with chagrin the announcement by the Aspen Music Festival of their intention to limit seating on the Karetsky Lawn to 90 pods of four persons each at a performance cost of $25 to…