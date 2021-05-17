A kick in the grass by Music Festival

I read with chagrin the announcement by the Aspen Music Festival of their intention to limit seating on the Karetsky Lawn to 90 pods of four persons each at a performance cost of $25 to $50 per.

Has anyone discussed this with Gerri Karetsky, who so generously donated millions to the Music Associates of Aspen to ensure free public access to the music tent lawn? Of course, the Music Associates of Aspen justifies it on the basis of COVID-19 restrictions and “guarantees it will only be for one year.” That doesn’t explain the cost. Besides, my memory is still good enough to remember that the construction of the Harris Music Hall was approved by Aspen City Council as a “rehearsal facility” and the choir loft in the music tent would “never be used for public seating.” What is to be done?

Ron Erickson

Aspen