A greater vision for Glenwood Springs Airport
Our airport in Glenwood Springs is worth a lot more than a $6 million savings on a $56 million South Bridge Project. The bridge and airport are both vital and necessary.
Gary Vick’s column in Monday’s Glenwood Springs Post Independent couldn’t say it better, and is a “must read” to understand the shortsighted reasoning of Glenwood City Council: Steve Davis “a pretty easy decision” and Tony Hershey voting for least expensive option (the shortening of the runway was not even one of the 30-plus options).
Council members are looking at killing the airport for condos. The airport has so much potential and already injects $17 million into the economy of Glenwood Springs. The airport has been voted on in the past and always approved overwhelmingly by the public. Let’s have a quality airport that we all can be proud of and look to the future.
“The bitterness of poor quality remains long after low pricing is forgotten!” — Leon M. Cautillo. Cheaper does not always equal better.
Kendall Christianson
Glenwood Springs
Make the best of unjust arrest in Carbondale
The recent arrest of Michael Francisco at the Carbondale City market reminds me of a similar incident involving a Starbucks Philadelphia-area store. On April 12, 2018, police contacted two black men seated at Starbucks and…