A greater vision for Glenwood Springs Airport

Our airport in Glenwood Springs is worth a lot more than a $6 million savings on a $56 million South Bridge Project. The bridge and airport are both vital and necessary.

Gary Vick’s column in Monday’s Glenwood Springs Post Independent couldn’t say it better, and is a “must read” to understand the shortsighted reasoning of Glenwood City Council: Steve Davis “a pretty easy decision” and Tony Hershey voting for least expensive option (the shortening of the runway was not even one of the 30-plus options).

Council members are looking at killing the airport for condos. The airport has so much potential and already injects $17 million into the economy of Glenwood Springs. The airport has been voted on in the past and always approved overwhelmingly by the public. Let’s have a quality airport that we all can be proud of and look to the future.

“The bitterness of poor quality remains long after low pricing is forgotten!” — Leon M. Cautillo. Cheaper does not always equal better.

Kendall Christianson

Glenwood Springs