A great loss to Aspen

Aspen suffered a great loss this morning (Friday, June 3). Everyone who knew Bob or even those who just met him will feel this loss as well. I had always hoped that the town would somehow regain its gonzo past, its patina of outrageous fun, on the cusp of anarchy, and its messy vitality — but those days are now gone forever. The only things left will be the memories, and those are fading fast as well. Hasta la vista.
Tracy Wynn
Carbondale
