A gentle spirit
I was saddened by the news of the recent passing of Bob Braudis. Though Bob and I often disagreed on law enforcement issues, he was always welcoming, professional and kind to me. A cross word was never uttered. Rather, a smile and a gentle spirit were his gifts to me. My heart is heavy.
Martin Beeson
Lakewood, Colorado
