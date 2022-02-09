A fecal matter at Wagner Park
My dog and I are in Wagner Park just about every day. What’s with all the dog shit?! Is it new dog owners who didn’t get the memo, or is it self-important individuals who are comfortable offloading their responsibilities onto others?
Here’s the deal: If your dog poops anywhere that a person is at all likely to step in it, it’s your job to get it out of there. Any questions?
Jeff Bernstein and Mattie
Aspen
