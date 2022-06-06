A day-careless decision by Aspen leaders
Kudos to Lorrie B. Winnerman for pointing out the disastrous decision made by Aspen City Council concerning day care at the Yellow Brick (“Not feeling the city these days,” letters, June 4, The Aspen Times).
To sum it up, the council told recent providers, if you can’t be open five days a week, instead of four, hit the bricks. Now, parents, short one a day week on child care, are short five. As Lorrie said about Aspen City Hall: “Their solution? — bring in a national ‘chain’ . … You just cannot make this stuff up anymore.“
Tony Vagneur
Woody Creek
