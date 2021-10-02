A couple of comments on Colson’s latest

Regarding John Colson’s article entitled “Burnout, not laziness, causes worker shortage” published on Sept. 28, instead of characterizing workers staying home from work in favor of federal benefits as “lazy,” I think many would argue they are simply acting rationally.

If one can earn more by staying home, why would he or she report to work and risk infection? We have seen this same rational behavior doing the opposite as workforce participation rates rose after many states ended the federal benefits early. It’s nothing to “blame” them for, and it’s not a “vindictive” accusation; it’s simply rational behavior.

I’m also curious about the claim that “the corporate class has slashed wages across the board” when the data I see shows wages rising every year, especially recently. Per capital income continues to grow and until the last quarter has outpaced inflation. I am not sure what Mr. Colson is referring to as he didn’t cite any data.

Thank you.

K.C. Brechnitz





Snowmass Village