A community effort for the love of the outdoors

To our community,

As a relative newcomer to the Western Slope, I feel extreme gratitude for the people and landscape that make this region unique. Though we’re a community still disrupted by the pandemic and we live in a landscape under unprecedented natural and human pressures, I am inspired every day by the thousands of individuals working collectively to overcome these challenges. Our ability to live together depends on our ability to be together.

It’s in this spirit that Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers planned our 2021 season of stewardship: We dedicated this year to renewing landscape and community through collective action. Now that our season of outdoors volunteerism is drawing to a close, we want to thank everyone who cares for our shared outdoors.

In February of this year, as part of our long-term strategic planning process, RFOV renewed our commitment to our mission. Thanks to the 91 different government and nonprofit partners that enable our conservation, restoration, and education programming.

In all parts of our service area, we’ve renewed established partnerships and forged new ones. On the strength of these relationships, RFOV restored more than 20 acres and worked more than 77 miles of trails during the 2021 season.





We also renewed the ranks of our volunteers, welcoming back longtime participants while inviting others who are new residents or simply visitors. Thanks to the more than 1,200 individuals who volunteered from mountains to mesas: you contributed 6,406 volunteer hours!

Joining together with our many partners and supporters – joining together with you – not only makes RFOV possible, it makes stewardship successful. Thank you!

Becca Schild

Executive director, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers